Angela Rosemary-Tooby Smith (née Tooby) represented Wales and Great British at several athletics sporting events and won two medals for 10,000 metres.

Clive Williams, a member of Cardiff AAC’s team in the early 1970s when they were British Athletics League champions for three successive years, recorded special achievements of many athletes, including Angela Tooby.

Rivals in women's cross country trials Angela Tooby (right), 27, and South African-born Zola Budd (left) in March 8, 1988 (Image: PA) Notable highlights from Clive Wiliiams' milestone report include:

1984 Angela Tooby wins the race and leads Cardiff AAC to victory in the European Clubs’ Cross Country Championships in Italy.

1986 Angela Tooby wins the European Clubs cross country title for the third successive year with twin sister Sue third to help Cardiff AAC to fourth place in the team championship.

Angela Tooby (right) in June 1987 (Image: PA) 1986 Wales has its most successful Commonwealth Games taking a total of eight medals in Edinburgh. Bronze medals come from Steve Jones (10,000m), Angela Tooby (10,000m) and the women’s sprint relay team of Helen Miles, Sian Morris, Sallyanne Short and Carmen Smart.

1988 Angela Tooby finishes second to Norway’s Ingrid Kristiansen in the World Cross Country Championships in New Zealand – the highest position ever achieved by a Welsh athlete in these championships.

Cross country runner Angela Tooby, 27, representing Great Britain and Wales in the New Zealand world championships in March 1988. (Image: PA) This was the first time that a single British team has taken part in the event. Previously all four home countries took part as separate teams.

