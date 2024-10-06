DIGGING through the archives, The Argus has found photos of British former long-distance runner, Angela Tooby, who competed in the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul, Korea, which closed 36 years ago this week, on October 2, 1988.
Angela Rosemary-Tooby Smith (née Tooby) represented Wales and Great British at several athletics sporting events and won two medals for 10,000 metres.
Clive Williams, a member of Cardiff AAC’s team in the early 1970s when they were British Athletics League champions for three successive years, recorded special achievements of many athletes, including Angela Tooby.
Notable highlights from Clive Wiliiams' milestone report include:
1984 Angela Tooby wins the race and leads Cardiff AAC to victory in the European Clubs’ Cross Country Championships in Italy.
1986 Angela Tooby wins the European Clubs cross country title for the third successive year with twin sister Sue third to help Cardiff AAC to fourth place in the team championship.
1986 Wales has its most successful Commonwealth Games taking a total of eight medals in Edinburgh. Bronze medals come from Steve Jones (10,000m), Angela Tooby (10,000m) and the women’s sprint relay team of Helen Miles, Sian Morris, Sallyanne Short and Carmen Smart.
1988 Angela Tooby finishes second to Norway’s Ingrid Kristiansen in the World Cross Country Championships in New Zealand – the highest position ever achieved by a Welsh athlete in these championships.
This was the first time that a single British team has taken part in the event. Previously all four home countries took part as separate teams.
Do you have any photos or memories of any of these events? Share in the comments below
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here