Sam Phillips will be taking the challenge in memory of her son, Luke, who died after a sudden asthma attack in 2019 when he was just 19.

And she will be joined by Luke's sister Molly and a number of his friends on the run raising funds for Asthma + Lung UK, which funds research into finding new treatments and supports people with lung conditions.



Sam said: “It was a huge shock to us all. We never thought asthma could take him away from us. But I must hold on to the fact that he was so loved, had so many amazing friends, and truly lived his life to the fullest."

Luke Phillips (Image: Submitted) Luke was born nine weeks early weighing just 1lb 11oz and he spent his first year in and out of the hospital. He was diagnosed with asthma at an early age and it improved when he was a teenager.

His mum said: "Our lives turned upside down just after Christmas of 2018.

"Luke was at a friend’s house. He loved socialising and had so many friends. That evening, he became wheezy and short of breath, so he popped home to get his inhalers, which wasn't unusual.

"When he returned to his friend’s house, things quickly went downhill. His breathing got much worse, and Luke collapsed. He was unconscious for 16 minutes and had a cardiac arrest.



"When the paramedics arrived, they got his heart working again and he was transported to Royal Gwent Hospital and placed in intensive care.

"Luke never woke up and passed away a week later, on January 4, 2019. We never knew that Christmas would be our last with him.



“We decided to donate Luke’s kidneys, pancreas, and liver. Amazingly, donating his liver saved a woman’s life - she had three children. It brings me comfort to know that a part of Luke still lives on and continues to make a difference, just like he always did.



"Asthma is a silent killer. It needs to be taken more seriously. Luke’s asthma was always well managed, and he had regular check-ups. He developed an allergy to cats and dogs, which we believe played a role in his final asthma attack.



Luke Phillips (Image: Submitted) "I want to remind parents to take asthma more seriously, to get their child’s annual reviews booked and inhaler technique checked.

"Luke should have never died of an asthma attack, and we now want to help prevent others from experiencing the same devastating loss that we have.

"Please donate to our JustGiving page to help others with asthma."