Kailem Priestnall, 19, of Bacon Place in Newport, has pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of a cannabis and cocaine, as well as possessing cannabis and cocaine.

Priestnall was supposed to be sentenced Newport Crown Court today, October 4, but his case was adjourned for four weeks.

The adjournment was for reasons out of their control.

When addressing the defendant, Recorder John Philpott said: "Without sounding like a school's headteacher, you would be better off taking your hands out of your pockets.

"You need to understand that the fact I am adjourning this case has no bearing on what sentence you will be given.

"All options are available, so help yourself and work with probation by attending your appointments. You are free to leave the dock."

After being released on unconditional bail, Priestnall walked down the steps of the court room and said, "he will never f*cking see me again, asking me to take my hands out of my pockets."

His father looked at passersby and said, "stroppy teenagers" while laughing.

Priestnall is due to reappear at Newport Crown Court on Friday, November 1, for sentencing.