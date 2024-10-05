The enhancement works at Pontypool and New Inn railway station to enhance accessibility recently restarted.

Earlier this year, the work at the station was delayed for safety reasons and to make it fully accessible for the local community.

In 2021, it was revealed that the cost of the project had more than doubled to around £7.2m from its initial estimate of £3.5m.

Amy Lochlan sat at Pontypool and New Inn railway station (Image: Newsquest)

Amy Lochlan, 57, of Cardiff said: “I think it absolutely shocking. I don’t understand how they couldn’t have an accurate estimate.”

Julie Kitson, 39, a local resident said: “If you are not from around here and are looking for the train station there are no signs that take you to the front entrance.

“I had never been to this station, so I was relying on there being signs. I had to call my friend and say sorry I will be a few minutes late.

“I did stop and ask a postman, but he told me there are no signs here – imagine if you didn’t speak English.”

Long lost cousins, Andrea Tallow, 79 and Carol Horchard, 86 were visiting the train platform to get an idea of how accessible it is.

“We have just come here to check it is accessible after dreadful experiences at another station,” said Carol.

“The only problem is the parking. The car park was full, but I was able to use a disabled space.”

Andrea Tallow (on the left) and Carol Horchard (on the right) (Image: Newsquest)On September 19, contractors visited the site and seven weeks of regrading and resurfacing began.

A spokesperson for Torfaen Council said: “We continue to work with Network Rail and Transport for Wales to get the station at Pontypool & New Inn open as quickly as possible.

“Any new facility of this nature is subject to industry regulation and there remain some outstanding issues, mainly around platform gradients and drainage, that need to be resolved before the facility can be granted authorisation to open.

“Unfortunately resolving these issues has led to some delays but they are being addressed to ensure the facility can be used safely once it is operational.

“We are working hard to make sure these are completed quickly so we can deliver a brand-new station and car park which are safe and fully accessible for the local community.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We provided funding to Torfaen County Borough Council for the upgrade of Pontypool and New Inn railway station.

“This investment will make a huge difference for passengers, providing step free access to the station for the very first time, and we hope to see the new facilities open as soon as possible.”