A spokesman for the school said Professor Jimmy Choo, who is patron of textiles at the school, was 'visibly impressed' by the innovation and skill on display.

Prof Choo remarked on the students’ 'exceptional craftsmanship and design talents'.

And he connected with his studio team in Shanghai via a live video call during his visit, showcasing the school's and the students' creative work.

One of the highlights was in the textiles department, where students, under Prof Choo's guidance, created runway-worthy headpieces.

Prof Choo said: “Fashion is about creativity, but it’s also about the tools and the environment that foster that creativity. What I’ve seen here at Haberdashers' Monmouth School is truly impressive."

The open day also offered an array of interactive activities across the campus.

Visitors enjoyed explosive science demonstrations, pottery making, and target practice with the Combined Cadet Force, while the school’s brass band provided a lively soundtrack to the day.

Richie Rees, director of the HMS Sports Academy and former Wales rugby international, shared his vision for the upcoming Eddie Butler Centre, a state-of-the-art facility set to open in April 2025.

Nicola James, head of sustainability, detailed the school’s ambitious environmental initiatives, with a strong focus on protecting the nearby River Wye.

Campus tours, led by students, allowed visitors families to see life at the school.