The Smart Hub, which was previously in Newport Market, is the place to go to find out more about assistive technology, which is anything which helps people live safely and independently in their own home.

Visitors to the hub can speak to members of the council’s occupational therapy team to find out how these pieces of kit have helped others.

The team are also on hand to help with any queries visitors might have about getting an assessment for support with assistive technology, either for themselves or someone they know.

The hub was officially opened in its new home council leader Dimitri Batrouni and Cllr Laura Lacey, cabinet member for social services.

Cllr Lacey said: “It was great to be able to visit the Smart Hub this week in its new home in the central library building to see for myself the different pieces of kit that are available to residents.

“We are here to help, and I would encourage anyone who thinks they could benefit from our support to get in touch and make an appointment.”

The hub is on the first floor of the building, next to the library in John Frost Square. It is currently appointment only which can be booked over the phone by calling 01633 656656 and asking for the occupational therapy team.

A lot of the technology on display at the hub can be provided to residents by the council, though some eligibility criteria will apply. Further information on what can and cannot be provided through the council is available at the hub.