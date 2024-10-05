The plan has been included among proposals to be considered as part of Chepstow Town Council’ budget for the 2025/26 financial year.

Councillor Joy Rosser, who chairs the council’s finance committee, said the idea is a “proposal only” but the intention is staff would have use of the e-bike.

“Staff have to go out around Chepstow, Thornwell, the Bulwark and Garden City and it’s a means of transport that wouldn’t involve a motor vehicle,” said the councillor.

“But it is very, very early stages. It’s just an idea that’s been thrown about and should we consider it?”

Other projects to be considered as part of the council’s annual budget include a proposal, to provide public toilets at the Bulwark. The council has £5,000 to spend on a feasibility study.

The council’s finance committee has also identified replacing timber steps at the Dell and works to the Drill Hall as spending commitments it should consider next year while it could also extend the Drill Hall manager post for a year and make it’s communications officer a permanent post.

READ MORE: What are the rules around e-bikes?

The council’s finance, policy and audit committee will next meet on November 13 to review the current budget and it will hold a further meeting to consider budget proposals on December 11.

The full budget, which includes the precept householders pay on top of the Monmouthshire County Council council tax bill to fund the town council and its services, will be considered by the full council on January 8.