However, Sprinkles has become so ingrained as part of Newport, since opening in 2020 that I thought it was high time that I went and tried one of their dishes.

With the weather starting to turn that bit colder, I was interested to see what they offered in the way of warmer desserts, and my eye quickly fell upon the Terry's chocolate orange cookie dough.

A self-proclaimed chocoholic, there is nothing I like better than chocolate and cookies, and this seemed like a perfect match, two slices of solid chocolate orange popped on top of a warm soft, cookie dough drizzled in milk chocolate sounded like my idea of heaven.

My full order from Sprinkles in Newport (Image: NQ) However, upon ordering this, I did realise it could be a bit rich with all that chocolate, so I ordered a side of soft scoop ice cream and a Galaxy bar milkshake.

I was delighted with the speed that my order arrived, and the cookie dough was in perfect condition as it had been on the app when I ordered it, and from the moment my spoon struck the crunchy outside, I knew this was going to be a hit.

Despite the delicious crunch of the outer layer, the cookie dough itself was soft and chewy with every bite, a perfect combination with the melted chocolate. The orange chocolate also provided a nice tang to the dish, something which had been the reason it had caught my eye.

The cookie dough was a perfect mix of crunchy outside and soft and chewy on the inside (Image: NQ)

I love a good cookie dough, and after having heard so much about Sprinkles, I had high hopes, and purposefully chose an option that was a bit different to other dessert stores.

I know a dessert is good when I'm scraping the bottom of the box for any last bits of the that delicious dough, and that is what I found myself doing even as the last mouthful melted on my tongue.

As expected, the cookie dough and chocolate mix was very rich, so I was glad to have that soft scoop which provided a much needed counterpoint, while the Galaxy bar milkshake was delicious, small chunks of chocolate swirled in the thick mixture to perfection.

The Galaxy bar milkshake was a sure fire hit (Image: NQ)Most of the cookie doughs are around £8.50, with the option to add extras if necessary, while the popular doughnuts are £4.50 each and waffle biscuits are £8.95.

There are a range of shakes available from around £6.50.

Sprinkles is available on Just Eat or you can pop in to the store at 114 Chepstow Road in Newport, open 5-11pm during the week and 3-11pm at the weekends.