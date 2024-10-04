The 1980's classic, McRib last appeared in the UK back in 2015, but now the pork sandwich will return for a limited time.

The McRib is a boneless pork patty, shared like ribs, covered in BBQ sauce with onions and pickles all in a toasted bun.

In the UK, the McDonald's item was launched back in 1981 but failed to impress and was discounted just four years later.

McDonald's confirms McRib will return to menus

Costing £4.49 on its own or £6.19 as part of a medium meal, the McRib will be available in the UK starting from October 16, however, it will only be in restaurants for a limited time.

Discussing the McRib's return, Thomas O’Neill, Head of Menu at McDonald's UK said: “It is more than just a sandwich; it’s a phenomenon.

"We have heard our fans loud and clear – the fan petitions and pleas on social - and after almost a decade of anticipation, we are thrilled to bring back this iconic menu item.

RECOMMENDED READING

I tried McDonald’s new menu items and I don’t want them ever to leave

I tried the new McDonald's Grimace Shake and love how unique it is

"Knowing how well-loved the McRib is, we had very little choice - we had to make it happen. It was time to step up and satisfy the cravings of McRib enthusiasts across the country.”

A while ago, some McDonald's fans had noticed a mysterious message from McDonald that caught the eyes of many.

The message from the app said: "McRib_Test.notification _16.10.24 [TEST]" with an error message attached.