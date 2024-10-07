HEAVEN-LEIGH RICHARDSON, 25, of Russell Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

MICHAEL PETER BURKE, 37, of Penylan Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Caerleon Road on March 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

KATIE ROGERS, 34, of School Lane, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

HAYLEY CREEL, 32, of Fflorens Road, Treowen, Caerphilly must pay £235 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 in Pontypool on March 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MARSHALL CORNOCK, 21, of Holland Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Lake Road, Brynmawr on March 1.

STEVE BETHELL, 55, of Capel Crescent, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KAREN HATHAWAY, 58, of Abertillery Road, Blaina must pay £101.60 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JAMES DAVIES, 47, of Dan Y Bryn, Gilwern, Monmouthshire must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CATHERINE HUXLEY, 64, of Old Market Street, Usk must pay £297 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on February 27.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

WAYNE WILLIAM JONES, 36, of Hengoed Hall Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

RACHAEL ELIZABETH POTHECARY, 35, of The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £272 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on March 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CAMERON LYDDON, 23, of Graig Park Circle, Newport must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.