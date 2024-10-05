The awards, which will be handed out on October 8 at Blackwood Rugby Club, celebratesthe contributions of volunteers across the Gwent area.

Sian Mainwaring, a one-to-one befriender nominated for the Health and Wellbeing Award by Dorothy, her 97-year-old client, who won a similar award many years ago and wanted to recognise Sian’s dedication.

Sian and Dorothy have formed a close bond, with Sian visiting Dorothy weekly and providing essential emotional and practical support.

The Caerphilly East Social Group is up for the Community Advocate Award.

Despite a number of challenges, they have kept the group alive, securing funding and a sustainable new venue where they continue to build and improve their services.

Valley Daffodils, a fully inclusive charity supporting people with disabilities and additional learning needs, has been shortlisted for the Inspirational Journey Award.

What started as a small coffee morning has grown into a thriving community group with more than 80 regular attendees, all led by volunteers.

Valley Daffodils provides a range of activities promoting independence and empowerment, and their remarkable growth has created a supportive space for those with additional needs. Caerphilly Cares has supported the group in securing funding, connecting them with services, and recruiting volunteers.

Cllr Carol Andrews, cabinet member for education and communities, said: “It’s truly inspiring to see Sian Mainwaring, the Caerphilly East Social Group, and Valley Daffodils being recognised for their extraordinary efforts.

"Their commitment to supporting others in our community through their volunteer work is remarkable. Caerphilly Cares is proud to support such dedicated individuals and groups, and we wish them the best of luck at the GAVO Volunteer Awards.”