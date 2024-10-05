The event, on October 10, is being held in partnership between Caerphilly Cares and the decarbonisation team at Caerphilly County Borough Council and will run from 3pm to 5pm.

It aims to raise awareness of decarbonisation efforts and provide practical advice on the small but impactful changes individuals can make to support the environment and their personal wellbeing.

A key focus of the event will be a consultation led by the decarbonisation team, who will be available to discuss strategies for reducing carbon footprints and gather public feedback on decarbonisation.

Those at the event can share their thoughts and contribute ideas on how the community can collectively work towards a greener future. They will learn about environmentally friendly habits, energy-saving tips, and the overall importance of decarbonising daily life.

The event will offer various activities and provide access to a range of support services, all designed to help improve your health, wellbeing, and environmental impact.

For more information go to the Caerphilly Council website.