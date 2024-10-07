Lewis Holton, 24, from Newbridge had grabbed her by the hair, hit her with the back of his hand and bit her.

The defendant was jailed and made the subject of restraining order not to contact her – his third restraining order imposed for violence against women.

In an eloquent victim impact statement read by prosecutor Andrew Davies she described her ordeal with him as like something out of “a horror film”.

She said: “Nearly every day that passes I get flashbacks.

“The numerous sleepless nights and horrible nightmares are a constant reminder.

“I am always looking over my shoulder and feel that my way of way of life has changed significantly and I struggle every day.

The woman added: “I felt as if I was in a real life horror movie. I was petrified. I hope you hear this, it makes you realise the impact of your horrible actions.”

“I hope you hear this realise the impact it has had on me.”

Holton, of Old Pant Road, Pantside pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidating a juror.

He was found not guilty by a jury following a trial of sexual assault, false imprisonment, intentional strangulation, threats to kill and assault by beating.

The defendant has previous convictions for violence and trafficking cocaine.

His barrister Ross McQuillan-Johnson said his client was “immature for his age”.

Holton’s lawyer added that the assault was “short-lived and wasn’t persistent”.

Referring to the victim impact statement, Judge Simon Mills told the defendant: “You've left another human being feeling like that and you should feel absolutely ashamed of yourself.”

“This is something that should cause you real reflection.”

Holton was jailed for 23 months and made the subject of a six-year restraining order not to contact the woman.

He was arrested earlier this year after a Crimestoppers appeal was launched.