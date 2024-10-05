Fishmongers and retailers selling Welsh seafood will feature special displays and promote Welsh seafood to customers in-store and online throughout the week which runs from October 14 to 18.

The week is aimed at highlighting the quality and diversity of the catch from around Wales’ coastline.

Also, using the hashtags #BwydMôrCymru #WelshSeafood, fishermen and those in the wider seafood sector will encourage people to seek and enjoy Welsh produce.

Food and Drink Wales’ seafood cluster manager Chris Parker said: "Each day, we will promote a different species on social media to represent the diversity of species available. Welsh Seafood Week will focus on the abundance of fresh produce and demonstrate its versatility.

"Some people may need clarification on what seafood to buy or how to cook it at home, but we will be sharing cooking tips throughout the week.

"We also suggest people chat with their local fishmonger, who will have a range of Welsh seafood available and years of experience and tips to share with customers, and the ability to prepare it as the require"

Kevin Todd, from Cardiff Market fishmongers E Ashton & Co, said: "It's great to raise awareness of the variety of Welsh seafood available and highlight that we sell high-quality fresh seafood, helping support the Welsh fishing fleet."

Mr Parker said: “The purpose of #WelshSeafood is also to recognise the hard work and dedication of those who put the food on our tables.

"While a close-knit community, working in the fishing industry can be quite isolating due to the nature of the job, so the week is an opportunity to highlight and appreciate all those who work in Wales’ fishing sector.”