In a local Facebook group a resident asked: "What's going on at Six Bell's Park? Big police presence."

Other residents in the comment section speculated what was happening with rumours of 'kids with knives'.

Gwent Police have confirmed that they received a report of a boy carrying a knife yesterday evening.

However, police officers attended the Six Bells park area and nothing was found.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report that a boy was seen carrying a knife in the Six Bells area of Abertillery at around 5.30pm on Thursday 3 October.

"Officers attended the area and carried out searches, but no weapon was found."