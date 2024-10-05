A 14-year-old girl – who cannot be named due to her age – is on trial accused of the attempted murder of two teachers and a pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman on April 24.

She denied attempted murder, but admitted three offences of wounding with intent and also having a knife on a school grounds.



On the fourth day of the trial at Swansea Crown Court, the jury was shown footage from PC Sophia Coschignano's body-worn camera from after the defendant’s arrest when she was being transferred to Llanelli Police Station.

Whilst in the back of the police van, the defendant said: "Her name's [victim’s name]. I stabbed her."

"You stabbed her?," the officer replied.

"Oopsies," the defendant added.



In another clip, the defendant asked the officer: "Are they going to die?", whilst in another clip she said: "I've had loads of eyes on me today. I'm 90 per cent sure this will be on the news", before adding that this was one way of becoming a celebrity.

Further footage from the officer’s body-worn camera showed the defendant asking: "If actions do speak the truth, what does that make me?"

And after the vehicle arrived at the police station, the defendant said: "How am I going to face my family after what I've done?

"That's if they even show up."

Police patrol the grounds of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after the attack. (Image: Supplied)

Prosecutor William Hughes KC showed the jury CCTV footage from the school detailing the defendant’s movements in the lead up to the attack, and then of the attack itself.

In a statement read out by prosecutor Helen Randall, headteacher James Durbridge said he received a phone call from Fiona Elias whilst he was on duty during morning break. She told him that she was in his office and had been stabbed by the defendant.

He said he relayed this to Richard Jones, one of the school's assistant headteachers, and "asked him to instigate a code red procedure" – also known as a lockdown – the headteacher said.

Mr Durbridge said the defendant was being restrained by teacher Darrell Campbell when he arrived.

"I would describe her expression as vacant," he said.

Police at the gates of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after a triple stabbing. (Image: Ben Birchall / PA Wire.)

He said he twice asked the defendant to hand him the knife, but received no response.

Mr Durbridge said he took the knife from her hand and gave it to Mr Jones to take it to a secure place inside the school. He also asked Mr Jones to help Mr Campbell in taking the defendant inside.

After the attack, the defendant was detained in the office of deputy headteacher Ceri Myers.

"[The defendant] appeared completely unresponsive. She just appeared glazed," Mr Myers said.

The defendant was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder shortly before midday.



The court heard that notebooks and drawings were seized from the defendant’s bedroom and her schoolbag.

Among them was a drawing depicting Mrs Elias accompanied by a derogatory name for her, and on a notebook was a drawing appearing to depict the teenage victim alongside the words ‘the teenage victim’s name] will burn!”.

In a notebook seized from the defendant's schoolbag, the words 'SHE HATES ME' were written, followed by 'I really like her atmosphere'. Beneath the word 'atmosphere' was the teenage victim's name.

Another note read: 'I don't know what's wrong with me'.



On another page, Mr Hughes said the note 'I want to do something human's aren't supposed to do' was written, whilst on another page was written: 'Why do I feel nothing but a hunger to hurt people who care?'.

A further note was written later in the book which said: 'Why do I want to kill others as much as I want to kill myself?'.

It also said: 'Why do I feel nothing but hate?' and 'Should I really need to break others to feel something?'.

The trial continues.