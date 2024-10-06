Pupils at Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Derwen in Oakdale, have been getting involved in the building phase of their new classroom extension.



The school are having a two-storey detached four classroom teaching facility and adaption of an existing demountable classroom. The project was funded through the Welsh Government Welsh Medium Grant.



Staff and pupils were invited by the contractors on site, Knox and Wells, to take part in an engagement event last week.

Pupils got involved by hand-printing and signing the last piece of steel frame for the new classroom building. Afterwards, they watched the newly customised piece of frame be installed.



Cllr Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Education, said “It’s been exciting to watch the new classrooms take shape in Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Derwen and even more so to see the staff and pupils get involved in the process. The new classrooms will be a great space to learn for our pupils and will make a difference for years to come."