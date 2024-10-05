A foodie professional has shared the secret to a "perfect" crispy spud that lies in the bottom of an air fryer.

It’s been said an air fryer is the one piece of kitchen equipment that is key to achieving the ultimate crunch for a Sunday roast.

So you know how to create some magic when you’re next cooking a feast for your friends and family during the cosy season, Martin Senders, Philips' air fryer chef has revealed all.

Take a look at Martin’s three “must-do” steps for achieving the best crispy roast potatoes this autumn and winter (or any time of the year).

What is the trick to getting potatoes extra crispy with an air fryer?





Dry your potatoes

After chopping or soaking your potatoes, make sure to give them a quick pat with some dry kitchen roll or paper towels, to get them as dry as possible.

This helps to remove moisture, paving the way for an extra crispy roastie with that heavenly fluffy inside, as overly wet potatoes won’t crisp up well.

Ensure you coat them with an oil

Whilst one of the many benefits of air fryers is that they use less oil than traditional cooking methods, ensuring your potatoes are evenly covered in an oil of your choice, for example olive oil, is crucial to achieving that "perfect" crisp.

What's the best way to apply it? Spray or drizzle - it’s up to you.

Watch-out for overcrowding

If you’re consistently stumped with why your potatoes aren’t crisping up, there’s a good chance that you’re overfilling your air fryer.

There’s a reason people say “less is more”. Overfilling your air fryer can stop the air from circulating properly and can cause the potatoes to cook unevenly.

Make sure to give each potato ample space to ensure the perfect crispiness.

If you’re cooking a big portion, cooking in batches is an easy way to avoid the over-crowding.