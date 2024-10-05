All that remains of this medieval village are the ruins of St James Church which is said to be a "silent reminder that for centuries people farmed, fished and worshipped here".

So take a step back in time as we explore the history behind this lost village located just over the Monmouthshire border.

The lost village of Lancaut

The medieval village of Lancaut dates back centuries.

It is believed there has been a place of worship there since at least 625 AD, according to the Wye Valley National Landscape.

The original church was dedicated to a Welsh saint - St Cewydd and historical references suggest there may have been an early monastic community around it.

This church is believed to have been destroyed by Vikings, the National Landscape website says, as the River Wye provided an easy route inland for raiders.

The one that is there today is said to have been built by the Lord of Chepstow Castle around 1067 and at which time it was given its dedication to St James.

"The church became the focal point of the medieval village which grew up around it," the Wye Valley National Landscape explains.

It is unknown why the village died, however, the Wye Valley National Landscape says: "Perhaps life on this isolated promontory became too much of a struggle."

And as the number of villagers began to declined so too did the services in the church, with only 12 a year held from the 1750s onwards.

But the church remained a popular place of worship up until the 19th century according to accounts, before in 1865 the church was abandoned, the furnishings removed and the roof dismantled.

Although today, it is located just over the Monmouthshire border in England, it is believed to have been a Welsh village due to its name.