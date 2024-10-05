Neil and Natalie Abraham, from Caerphilly, first launched their brand of organic ghee - a type of butter - in early 2024 with the name Mam'Ghee by attending local farmers markets and getting stocked in many shops across south east and west Wales and into Bristol.

The pair are now set to expand their business by opening their own farm shop Swper in Blackwood later this month.

Natalie explained: "As a family we’ve loved to shop at farmers markets and over this past year have met so many incredible traders.

"A few months ago our ghee business was expanding and we found a property for our commercial kitchen, attached to it had a space we didn’t really have a use for and we had the idea to create a shop where we could stock all the amazing traders we’ve met and more, all in one place.

"We'll be selling lots of other produce along with our ghee now, such as meat, fruit, veg, pantry goods, bakery, household products and much more.

"We are hugely passionate about the local community and putting health autonomy back into the hands of people, and the importance of Welsh produce.

"Creating this shop means that we are able to offer great produce to our local community, a place where they can come and find an amazing choice of Welsh, local and organic goods as well as delivery across the borough.

"We really want to make Sŵper a hub at the heart of the community, ensuring that there is something for everyone."

The couple, who are supported by the wider local community and their three children, are planning to open the farm shop towards the end of the month.

Mrs Abraham announced the plans to open the farm shop on Facebook back in July, in a bid to get some potential shop feedback from their customers.

The team are sharing the progress for the farm shop on their newly launched Facebook page, with each post met with delight from the local community, as people wish them luck and have been voicing their excitement on waiting for it to open in around a fortnight.