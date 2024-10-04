Officers are trying to identify the man in the picture who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries into the incident on Railway Street in Newport in July.

The burglary was reported on Friday 26 July and officers have been carrying out various enquiries, include trying to source better quality CCTV, but now the officers are looking for help.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We appreciate that the quality of the CCTV footage is not the best but are hoping someone may recognise the clothing or mannerisms of the man captured in the area at the time of the alleged burglary."

If you recognise this man, or think it could be you, please call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400250727.