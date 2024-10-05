Officers in Rhymney arrested several people suspected of committing drug offences, removed drugs from the streets and seized over £1,000 in cash during the launch of a new partnership initiative tackling serious and organised crime in the area.

Thursday, September 27 saw officers join forces with partners from Caerphilly County Borough Council for the launch of Respect Rhymney, a partnership initiative aiming to further reduce crime and increase safety in the area.

During the two-day launch, officers conducted two warrants and worked with the DVSA to carry out road safety checks, while Trading Standards visited licensed premises in the area to carry out checks.

Inspector Lysha Thompson said: “As part of Respect Rhymney, we will continue to target criminals causing harm in the area.

“Over the last year, we’ve worked hard to investigate, arrest and convict eight organised crime group (OCG) members to prison sentences totalling 30 years and seven months.

“But the work continues and, over the last two weeks we’ve carried out four warrants across Caerphilly north to target drug offences.

"During the raids, we arrested five people. Four of these were suspected of committing drug offences while the other was wanted on a ‘no bail warrant.’

“Respect Rhymney will see this work continue, as we relentlessly pursue criminals, work with partners to ensure Rhymney remains safe, and then, with partners, carry out work to regenerate and rejuvenate the environment and surrounding communities – to make it a community we’re all proud of.”