The BBC announced the unfortunate news on Instagram, telling fans: "Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend."

The showrunners confirmed that he and his professional dance partner Luba would be given a pass this week.

The broadcaster added: "As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again.

"Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery."

Strictly Come Dancing fans wishing Nick Knowles a 'speedy recovery' after injury

Strictly Come Dancing fans were quick to respond to the Nick Knowles news with one user writing: "Wishing him a speedy recovery would hate to see him go."

Another said: "Poor Nick! 💔 hope he feels a lot better soon."

A third person added: "Ahh love him on strictly, hope he recovers for next week."

A fourth joked: "Oh no. He's very unlucky, 2 injuries in as many weeks. Can someone please wrap him in bubble-wrap."

Others added: "Oh no!" and "please get well soon! please don’t leave Nick!!"

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, October 5.