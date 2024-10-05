Nick Knowles will not perform on Strictly Come Dancing this week after "sustaining an injury during rehearsals".
The BBC announced the unfortunate news on Instagram, telling fans: "Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend."
The showrunners confirmed that he and his professional dance partner Luba would be given a pass this week.
The broadcaster added: "As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again.
"Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery."
Strictly Come Dancing fans wishing Nick Knowles a 'speedy recovery' after injury
Strictly Come Dancing fans were quick to respond to the Nick Knowles news with one user writing: "Wishing him a speedy recovery would hate to see him go."
Another said: "Poor Nick! 💔 hope he feels a lot better soon."
A third person added: "Ahh love him on strictly, hope he recovers for next week."
A fourth joked: "Oh no. He's very unlucky, 2 injuries in as many weeks. Can someone please wrap him in bubble-wrap."
Others added: "Oh no!" and "please get well soon! please don’t leave Nick!!"
Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, October 5.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel