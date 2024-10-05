But sometimes, nothing beats adventuring around the UK and staying in some extra cosy locations.

Whether a small shepherd's hut, a lodge with a cosy bed, a Tudor house with an open fire or a treehouse, the UK has a lot to offer.

To inspire you for your next UK getaway, we've rounded up some of the most cosiest holiday lets you can enjoy.

The cosiest getaways in the UK

Silvertree House

Starting off strong and cosy level is this heart-warming treehouse.

THE Silvertree House in the New Forest has been described as a "truly magical retreat."

The fairy-tale-like getaway is set in a woodland environment as a timber walkway brings you to the house.

Inside, there are full-length windows in the dining area along with a spiral staircase that leads you to the two upstairs bedrooms, where you can enjoy a peaceful night amongst the trees.

Outside you can enjoy a dip in the hot door on the decking plus, cook some pizza in the outdoor pizza oven.

One visitor of Silvertree House gave it a score of 5/5, sharing: "We had the most amazing time."

You can book the Silvertree House here.

Shepherd Huts

Shepherd Huts are the perfect way to experience glamping, the bespoke wooden huts provide all the creature comforts you could need.

Set in Dorset, the huts are nearby popular spots including the beautiful Cranborne Chase, historic New Forest, and Hardy Country.

Despite being small in size, the shepherd huts are big on comfort with the interior designed in a modern shaker style, with a Farrow and Ball-inspired colour scheme.

At night, the wood-burning stove will keep you warm when it's chilly and in the summer you can use the BBQ.

You can book a Shepherd Huts here.

Lodges

If you're after a holiday that's cozy but without sacrificing space, the holiday lodges are perfect with an open-plan living that is perfect for the whole family.

Described as "the ultimate luxury experience", the lodges have hot tubs, a raised decked area, a built-in BBQ stand and outdoor furniture.

There are lodges around the UK, including Shorefiled Country Park, Merley Court Holiday Park and Forest Edge Holiday Park.

You can also enjoy the Select+ lodges all with new bathrooms, new kitchens and upgraded fixtures and fittings.

You can book a Lodge here.

Tudor Rose House

If you want a holiday with a bit of history, the Grade II listed Tudor Rose house is a must.

Once listed in the Doomsday Book, Tudor Rose House is perfectly located to discover all that the beautiful county of Dorset has to offer.

The home has a private hot tub, a spacious private garden, four poster beds in the master room, a drawing room with a wood burner and a newly refurbished kitchen.

One visitor of Tudor Rose House gave it a 10/10 score, sharing: "An amazing, quirk property which delivers a fantastic and relaxing holiday experience."

You can book the Tudor Rose House here.

Lavender House

You can book Lavender House here.

The Lavender House is perfect for a holiday with the whole family in mind, with space to sleep up to 14 people.

Every bedroom in the pet-friendly home has luxuriously comfortable Hypnos beds and smart TVs.

The property also comes with an annexe that's a games room with a wall-mounted bed, an en-suite and an 84” cinema experience TV.

The large open-plan L-shaped lounge, diner and kitchen are perfect for family and friends to get together.