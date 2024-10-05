From wearing the hell out of giant blonde wigs, sparkling glittery outfits, playing the guitar without chipping a nail and of course her songwriting skills and angelic voice.

When you’re a person who can do anything and is loved by all, nothing stops you from wanting to try more, including becoming a businesswoman.

Like many other successful artists, Dolly has taken the business turn and is now the CEO of endless businesses including Doggy Parton (a dog brand with themed outfits and toys) and the American theme park, the Dollywood Company.

As a proud Dolly Parton fan myself (who isn’t), I’ve long wanted to visit Dollywood but with the cost of flights, hotels, theme park tickets and spending money, I’ve yet to make that dream a reality.

However, despite much of Dolly’s brand often only being available in the USA, for the first time one of her products that’s never been released to the UK, is finally on shelves.

Dolly Wines was crafted with “passion and love” by Dolly, creating “easy-drinking, light-hearted and vibrant” wine.

The wines are said to be unlike others, as Dolly Wines shares: “Our wines are more than just a drink; they are an experience. Each bottle reflects Dolly's ability to bring people together and celebrate the simple pleasures of life.”

The Rose. (Image: Newsquest)

I had been waiting a long time to try Dolly Wines, and when I discovered they’d finally reached the UK and landed in Asda, you could guess where I was headed.

With my Dolly-themed keyring in hand, I got ready to splash the cash and finally buy Dolly Parton’s very own wine.

Is Dolly Parton’s wine as good as her music? I found out

Dolly makes three types of wine but only two are in the UK, with Dolly Rosé 2023 and Dolly Prosecco 2023.

When you think of celebrity-owned brands, you may think the prices will be sky-high, however, I was very impressed to discover that Dolly had stuck to her roots and kept the prices low.

The Rosé had a price tag of £7 while the Prosecco slightly more at £8.50.

Before we get into taste, I want to discuss the design of the bottle seeing as Dolly herself has such great fashion taste.

The bottles feature Dolly’s classic logo, her butterfly and her signature, the label itself is shaped like a butterfly in a royal blue shade giving it some glitz and the colourful butterflies have a metallic shine to them.

Onto the taste, I wanted to find out if the wines were all Burlap or more Satin.

Dolly Prosecco 2023

When it comes to prosecco, I prefer a sweet, not overpowering or over-the-top bubbles bottle, and that is exactly what I got with Dolly.

The prosecco. (Image: Newsquest)

The crisp taste was just the right level of dryness that wasn’t so bubbly that it became impossible to drink or so sweet you needed a mouthful of water to go along with it.

It tasted like a high-end wine that would cost you upwards of £30 a bottle but with a quarter of the price at just £8.50.

Just like her music, Dolly has created a perfect prosecco that’s refreshing with a pleasant taste and will leave you singing ‘I will always love you’.

Dolly Rosé 2023

Moving onto the Rosé, I had Tennessee mountain high hopes after happily enjoying the sweet not bitter taste of the prosecco.

However, just like how Jolene attempted to steal Dolly’s man, the Rosé failed to take me away and wow me.

I know you can’t love all things no matter how amazing the person who created them is, but I felt like a bad fan for not liking Dolly’s Rosé.

I found the Rosé very dry, bitter and somewhat metallically, everything I don’t like about a Rosé. Mostly down to my taste, I much prefer a sweet, fruity Rosé, which Dolly’s is not.

Despite that, I do now have a very nice, designed bottle to go along with the rest of my Dolly merch.

Asking the question if Dolly’s Wine was as good as her music was not the smartest choice on my half.

Although the wine is mostly great and created by Dolly, it’s hard to compare any product with her legendary songwriting skills.

Besides, there’ll only ever be one person who can write the likes of 9 to 5 or Early Morning Breeze, and there will only ever be one Dolly Parton.