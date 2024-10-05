Grove of Narberth received a One Key Distinction after getting judged in five categories: architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price and significant contribution to the guest experience.

The Grove in Narbeth, Palé Hall in Bala and Penmaenuchaf in Dolgellau were the only hotels to appear in the Michelin Guide from Wales.

Grove of Narberth posted on Facebook: “We're absolutely thrilled to share that this morning, we were awarded a Michelin Key for our beloved hotel.

“This new award is the hotel equivalent of the Michelin Star, and while the star recognises the most outstanding restaurants in the world, the Michelin Key does the same for outstanding hotels.

“123 keys have been awarded to UK hotels today, with only 3 in Wales. Grove is the only hotel in South-Wales to receive the award.

“It's a really exciting day in our history, and we're delighted to also share this incredible accolade with our sister hotel Penmaenuchaf Dolgellau, which was also awarded a Michelin Key too. What a day!”

The 2024 Michelin Guide hotel selection for Great Britain and Ireland includes 14 Three Key Hotels, 37 Two Key Hotels and 72 One Key Hotels.

The guide selection recommends over 5000 hotels across the world.

However, the Michelin Key highlights the most outstanding experiences in the Michelin Guide’s selection.

Every Michelin Guide hotel is eligible, although only the standout establishments have been awarded special Michelin Key distinctions.

Each hotel also has the potential to earn more than one key.

One key is a very special stay, two keys is an exceptional stay, and three keys means an extraordinary stay.

Despite Michelin Key hotels being of the highest quality, they are not always the most expensive.

From the 5000 accommodations across the world, there are options for every style and budget.

This includes hotels in the middle of the city or in rural locations, modern or traditional designs and rooms in castles, tents, skyscrapers and more.

Furthermore, hotel selections for Michelin Keys are completely distinctive.

A hotel’s accommodation and restaurant are assessed independently of one another.

For example, a Michelin key hotel may not have a Michelin star restaurant and vice versa.

For more information about The Michelin Key or to look for excellent hotels to stay at, visit the Michelin Guide website.