Trailer overturns in four car crash on A4042 near McDonalds

Overturned trailer causes crash near Pontypool McDonalds

Emergency
New Inn
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A trailer overturned on the A4042 southbound near McDonalds in Pontypool
  • Four vehicles were involved in the incident but no injuries reported
  • Heavy congestion remains in the area.

