The Royal Oak in Fishguard currently has 517 reviews on Tripadvisor and an average rating of four and half stars out of five.

The pub is renowned for its beer garden that overlooks the Fishguard Harbour.

The pub's beer garden overlooks Fishguard Harbour. (Image: Google Maps) Manager Danny Morgan said: “The atmosphere is nice. We have a nice beer garden with a sea view. The pub has a lot of history and there’s a classic feel to it as well as being a cosy place. It’s been open for eight years now.”

Many reviews praise the pub for its excellent atmosphere, good food and outdoor area.

A review from August 2024 said: “Staff are very welcoming. We did reserve a table for our meal, but the weather was so nice we asked if we could have a table outside. It was not a problem at all.

“For a pub to serve dishes of cuisine that I’ve not enjoyed, with regards to pub food before our visit here, it was so tasty. We were very pleased with what we ate here.

“The ambience outside, where a small additional bar area is, has plenty of space to sit and enjoy either a sea view in the distance or listen to some music that the venue appears to have periodically for the enjoyment of its customers.

“And talking of customers, this place obviously has returning customers eating and drinking here because we saw so many people saying hello or hugging each other. Families, couples of all ages and even dogs were all happy chilling here.”

Numerous reviews praise the pub for it's selection of food. (Image: Google Maps) One review from July 2024 added: “Lovely relaxed pub with great food, friendly atmosphere and it’s much bigger than it looks with its outdoor area overlooking the harbour.

“Children and dogs were made welcome and there was live music too. It was a great evening.”

The Royal Oak regularly hosts live music. (Image: Google Maps) Another review from July said: “We visited the Royal Oak tonight, and it was amazing from the alcohol selection to the staff. I must say the two ladies at the bar were very funny.

“The two young lads who served us food were very good and helpful, giving us ideas on what to have for food and then serving us when it was ready. 10/10 staffing and 10/10 food. This is a hidden gem in the heart of a lovely little town in west Wales.”

For more information about The Royal Oak in Fishguard, check out the pub’s website.