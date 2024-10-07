Among the groups leading these protests is the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign (NPSC), which has significantly ramped up its activities since that time, advocating for Palestinians facing displacement and intensified violence.

Today marks one year since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel where nearly 1,200 people were killed, including hundreds at a music festival on the Israel-Gaza border. Around 250 hostages were taken from Israel back to Gaza.

The Israel offensive into Gaza has since killed around 42,000 people, most of them civilians, and injured almost 97,000, according to authorities. Today there were memorials and protests as attacks on Lebanon and Gaza continue.

Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign (NPSC) secretary, Zahid Noor, expressed the urgency of their cause, stating, "We're marking one year of genocide."

Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign in its 50th week of protesting against the current violence in the Middle East (Image: Newsquest) He emphasized the ongoing nature of their protests, adding, "This is our 50th protest.

"It's absolutely horrendous there is no ceasefire yet, and tens of thousands of Palestinians and civilians are dying."

The group, which has long rallied in support of Palestinians, also organized a trip from South Wales to London on Saturday to join a major solidarity rally in the capital where an estimated 300,000 people gathered.

NPSC’s actions have included public demonstrations highlighting the displacement of people, the Gaza blockade, and accusations of apartheid conditions for Palestinians.

In Newport, the group’s "Naming the Dead" banner protest has attracted attention, with a 200-meter banner listing over 20,000 civilians killed in Gaza as a stark reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Mr. Noor reiterated the group’s commitment to weekly protests, receiving strong public support and advocating for ethical changes, such as divesting Newport’s pension funds from companies implicated in the conflict.

Huge banner shows names behind death toll of Gaza war at a peaceful demo in Cardiff Bay in March 2024 (Image: Sam Portillo)Julian, a local resident, has been attending the protests since October of last year, and said the reason he turned up in the cold winter nights was "very simple - my conscience would rebel if I didn't.

The Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign group has been rallying each week since last October on the bridge in Newport on Clarence Place. (Image: Newsquest) "I'm disgusted in what's happening, I'm disgusted at our own government's involvement and lack of action.

"This is the only way I can make my voice heard."

A statement has been released on October 7, 2024 by current Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, which said: "7 October 2023 was the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust. One year on, we stand together to remember the lives so cruelly taken.

"Over a thousand people were brutally murdered. Men, women, children and babies killed, mutilated, and tortured by the terrorists of Hamas. Jewish people murdered whilst protecting their families.

"Young people massacred at a music festival.

"People abducted from their homes."

The statement has drawn criticism, as some said it fails to address atrocities committed by Israeli forces.

A statement released today from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) office highlights the death toll on both sides of the conflict.

The UN OCHA, said: "According to Israeli sources, more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed, including children, and nearly 5,500 have been injured.

"Scores of hostages remain in Gaza, reportedly subjected to inhuman treatment, including sexual violence, exposed to hostilities and denied access to humanitarian assistance or visits by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Entire Israeli communities have been displaced, living under the constant threat of indiscriminate rocket fire.

"In Gaza, where Palestinians have already been reeling from the impact of a 17-year-old air, sea and land blockade and repeated cycles of hostilities, Israeli military operations have resulted in a catastrophe.

"According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 41,600 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, many of them women and children, and 96,600 injured. Thousands more are missing and believed to be trapped under the rubble.

"Nearly the entire population of Gaza has been displaced, many of them multiple times, with no safe place to go."

