The cast and crew of Gavin and Stacey have been spotted filming in Barry, Dinas Powys and Barry in the Vale for much of the last few months with thousands of people excitedly awaiting the Christmas special.

Stars James Corden, Larry Lamb and Ruth Jones waved to their fans (Image: Fran Kirkby) Written by co-stars Ruth Jones and James Corden, who play on-off again couple Smithy and Nessa in the show, Gavin and Stacey has become one of the true jewels in Wales' television crown.

People up and down the country have been eagerly awaiting the release of this year's festive special, years after the original series ended, with dozens of eager fans flocking to watch the ongoing filming in Barry and Dinas Powys, standing in for Billericay, Essex, over the past few months.

The stars of Gavin and Stacey were met by adoring fans on their final day of filming in Dinas Powys (Image: Fran Kirkby) A number of lucky fans were in attendance as the filming came to a close yesterday, with one fan having caught co-writer and star James Corden's farewell speech on film, which can be seen in full at the top of this article.

Fran Kirkby, from Caldicot, is a diehard fan and managed to capture the speech, after having missed some of the filming in Barry.

She said: "I love Gavin and Stacey as it's a lovely feel good series with great characters and it never fails to make me a laugh."

James Corden shared a joke with some of the crowd as they bid farewell to Dinas Powys (Image: Fran Kirkby) She added: "It's really interesting to watch the filming with all the crew and the equipment and the cast coming and going.

"Despite lots of hanging around, it was a really enjoyable experience and it was lovely meeting the other Gavin and Stacey fans. People travelled from all over and I met people from Cornwall, the Midlands and Lincolnshire."

James Corden gave a heartfelt speech of thanks to the assembled crowd (Image: Fran Kirkby) Ms Kirkby continued: "I was lucky enough to meet Larry Lamb who was meeting the fans and having pictures taken with as many as he could. I've seen on posts that many of the cast went to greet the fans on other days too.

"On the last day of filming yesterday, we got the impression some of the cast may come down to say hello after filming and Ruth Jones had done a speech on the final day in Barry.

"We were told there was no guarantee, so when they came it such a lovely moment and you could see how emotional they were.

"I'm so glad I went and to be part of the final moments of filming on this hit series. It was so lovely being part of it all. I felt quite emotional myself to be there for the end of their filming in Dinas Powys.

"I can't wait for Christmas!"

Fan favourite Alison Steadman's arrival was met with resounding cheers (Image: Fran Kirkby) Gavin and Stacey's 2024 Christmas Special will be on BBC One across the UK on Christmas Day with the official time yet to be confirmed.