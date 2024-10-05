A BODY has been found in the search for a Gwent man who was reported missing in Turkey.
Ben Crook from Abertridwr, Caerphilly was last seen on September 25 at the Seven City Hotel in the holiday resort of Antalya.
He was reported missing on his 32nd birthday.
A Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office spokesperson said tonight: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey and we are in contact with the local authorities.”
