It was movie week on Strictly on Saturday (October 5) night.

The professionals kicked the night off with a Despicable Me themed-dance in which Kai Widdrington dressed as Gru and the others donned yellow bodysuits to mimic the minions.

While the celebrities and their partners also performed movie-themed dances, covering films including Barbie, The Little Mermaid, George of the Jungle, Mrs Doubtfire and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola performed a Harry Potter inspired number which was dedicated to the late Dame Maggie Smith, who died at the age of 89 recently.

Hadland even dressed as Dame Maggie's character from the film - Professor Minerva McGonagall.

Sarah Hadland dedicated her Harry Potter-themed dance to the late Dame Maggie Smith. (Image: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire) Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas also got into the spirit of movie week, dressing up as various film characters including Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean and Mary Poppins.

Strictly Come Dancing scores from movie week (week 3)

If you missed this week's episode, or just want a quick recap, here are all the scores from movie week (week 3) of Strictly Come Dancing:

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec - 34

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - 33

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu - 33

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez - 33

JB Gill and Amy Dowden - 32

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell - 30

Sam Quek and Nakita Kuzmin - 30

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones - 30

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas - 30

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe - 28

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal - 26

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer - 19

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones - 15

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles did not take part in Strictly this week after sustaining an injury at training during the week.

However, showrunners confirmed that he and his professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk would be given a pass this week.

Knowles posted on X (formerly Twitter) during Saturday's show to say he was "gutted" he wasn't there performing.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on Sunday (October 6) at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as two more couples face the dreaded dance off and one celebrity will be eliminated.