Newsquest will not reveal the details of which two celebrities found themselves in the bottom two since these results have not been verified and so as not to spoil the programme.

The 2024 series is still in its early stages at the moment, with only one pair having been eliminated so far in Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova.

Week 3 was Movie Week with the pairs incorporating characters such as Barbie, The Little Mermaid, George of the Jungle and Mrs Doubtfire into their routines.

At the end of the night, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec topped the leaderboard with 34 points.

Several pairs were not far behind on 33 points which included Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola and Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

Strictly fans react to Week 3 elimination leak

As the results show for Strictly Come Dancing is filmed on the same night as the rest of the show, but broadcast a day later, it allows people who are in the crowd for filming to know who is eliminated ahead of time.

The outcome of the Week 3 dance-off was revealed online this morning, and many fans seemed to agree it was the right decision.

Many took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts, with one saying: "So happy with that result so glad they are gone."

Another shared similar sentiments, posting: "i would like to thank the british public for getting it right for once."

One person seemed to think the choice of song the losing pair picked didn't help their case, as they wrote: "Absolutely the right result though they didn't stand a chance with that song choice did they."

However, not everyone was quite in agreement, as one shared: "Personally I would have preferred the other contestant to have been sent home, but it was definitely the correct bottom two."

The Strictly Come Dancing result show will air on Sunday, October 6 on BBC One and iPlayer at 7.15pm.