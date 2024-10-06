It's movie week on Strictly and to mark the occasion the professionals opened Saturday's (October 5) show with a dance based around the hit film franchise Despicable Me.

Kai Widdrington dressed as Gru, the grouchy former supervillain and protagonist of the film franchise, while the other professionals donned yellow bodysuits to mimic the minions.

Strictly fans "obsessed" with Despicable Me opening dance

Strictly fans labelled the opening Strictly dance as "genius" and said the costumes worn by the professional dancers were fantastic.

One fan, posting on X (formerly Twitter), said: "I never knew how much I needed to see the dancers as Minions until now! This is actually genius."

Another viewer commented: "SLIGHTLY OBSESSED WITH THIS."

A third person added: "Loved that intro."

While this person said: "I want minions, every week...."

I never knew how much I needed to see the dancers as Minions until now! This is actually genius 🙌 #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Ac87cQyUJG — Joey Tamburello (@StartWithThis) October 5, 2024

But not all fans shared the same love for the Despicable Me dance.

One viewer posted: "Well this is the worst opening dance I’ve ever seen!"

A second commented: "Didn’t realise it was horror week already."

While this person, posting on X, said: "This isn't making me hate those moronically unfunny Minion characters any less."

This year's movie week will see routines referencing films including Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wayne's World, the Little Mermaid and Harry Potter.

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk will not take part in this week's show after pulling out on Friday (October 4) due to an injury.

The pair have been given a pass for this week.