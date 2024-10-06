The remnants of Hurricane Kirk are set to leave south Wales dealing with very wet and disruptive weather for the rest of Sunday, with very heavy rain set to arrive around noon and peak around mid-afternoon, about 4pm.

According to the Met Office, it is looking like a "very unsettled" picture throughout the rest of the day, with heavy bands of rain bringing with it high winds.

Despite the rather miserable predictions, there is one slight ray of hope, in that temperatures look set to hold up and leave it feeling quite mild for this time of year, with the highest temperatures around 18 degrees.

Heavier outbreaks of rain are expected to push in from the west by the afternoon, leaving it feeling rather blustery and wet, however by the evening, the rain is predicted to be easing off, leaving some clear spells and the odd minor shower overnight.

The outlook for the week is a mixed bag, with Monday beginning brightly with some showers, which will then turn heavy and thundery in places into the afternoon.

The mix continues into the later part of the week, with some thundery downpours predicted. A risk of some wet and windy weather mid-week, with temperatures turning colder from Thursday.

Weather forecast for Sunday, October 6

12pm 14 degrees 50 per cent chance of rain

1pm 14 degrees 30 per cent chance of rain

2pm 15 degrees 50 per cent chance of rain

3pm 15 degrees 80 per cent chance of rain

4pm 15 degrees 90 per cent chance of rain

5pm 14 degrees 80 per cent chance of rain

6pm 14 degrees 60 per cent chance of rain

7pm 13 degrees 50 per cent chance of rain

8pm 13 degrees 40 per cent chance of rain

9pm 12 degrees 20 per cent chance of rain

10pm 12 degrees 10 per cent chance of rain

11pm 11 degrees 10 per cent chance of rain