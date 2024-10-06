The BBC revealed on Friday (October 4) Knowles would not be performing on Strictly Come Dancing this week after "sustaining an injury during rehearsals".

The BBC announced the news on Instagram, telling fans: "Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend."

The showrunners confirmed that he and his professional dance partner Luba would be given a pass this week.

The broadcaster added: "As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again.

"Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery."

Nick Knowles 'gutted' not to be on Strictly for movie week

Knowles posted on X (formerly Twitter) during Saturday's show saying he was "gutted" not to be taking part.

Gutted not to be out there with everyone tonight on the @bbcstrictly dance floor, but still suited up and cheering them on from the sofa! #strictly #strictlycomedancing #bbcstrictly #movieweek pic.twitter.com/TtenCWUqSJ — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) October 5, 2024

The 62-year-old in his post, which was accompanied by an image of him watching Strictly in a knee brace and crutches, said: “Gutted not to be out there with everyone tonight on the @bbcstrictly dance floor, but still suited up and cheering them on from the sofa.”

RECOMMENDED READING:

It comes after presenter Claudia Winkleman sent him “love” and wished him a “speedy recovery” at the start of tonight’s show.

Winkleman said: “Nick we are sending you love and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Knowles previously damaged his arm and shoulder ahead of last week's episode, but received medical clearance to perform.