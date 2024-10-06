The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018, Big Brother was axed. But last year (2023), five years after it was last seen on UK TV screens, it returned on ITV.

Big Brother is back for a new series in 2024 - with AJ Odudu and Will Best retuning as hosts - as a new group of housemates battle it out to be crowned the 21st winner of Big Brother UK.

Big Brother winners

The show first aired in the UK back in 2000 with Craig Phillips crowned the first ever winner of the reality show.

Since then there have been 19 other winners of Big Brother, with Jordan Sangha the most recent - claiming the title in 2023.

Some of the winners include the likes of Josie Gibson (This Morning), Brian Dowling (TV presenter and former host of Big Brother) and Kate Lawler (Radio and TV presenter).

The 20 Big Brother winners since the show first aired back in 2000 are:

Big Brother 1 (2000): Craig Phillips

Big Brother 2 (2001): Brian Dowling

Big Brother 3 (2002): Kate Lawler

Big Brother 4 (2003): Cameron Stout

Big Brother 5 (2004): Nadia Almada

Big Brother 6 (2005): Anthony Hutton

Big Brother 7 (2006): Pete Bennett

Big Brother 8 (2007): Brian Belo

Big Brother 9 (2008): Rachel Rice

Big Brother 10 (2009): Sophie Reade

Big Brother 11 (2010): Josie Gibson

Big Brother 12 (2011): Aaron Allard-Morgan

Big Brother 13 (2012): Luke Anderson

Big Brother 14 (2013): Sam Evans

Big Brother 15 (2014): Helen Wood

Big Brother 16 (2015): Chloe Woodburn

Big Brother 17 (2016): Jason Burrill

Big Brother 18 (2017): Isabelle Warburton

Big Brother 19 (2018): Cameron Cole

Big Brother 20 (2023): Jordan Sangha

Celebrity Big Brother winners

There have also been 23 series of Celebrity Big Brother with winners including Rylan Clark, Ryan Thomas and Katie Price.

The Celebrity Big Brother winners are:

Celebrity Big Brother 1 (2001): Jack Dee

Celebrity Big Brother 2 (2002): Mark Owen

Celebrity Big Brother 3 (2005): Bez

Celebrity Big Brother 4 (2006): Chantelle Houghton

Celebrity Big Brother 5 (2007): Shilpa Shetty

Celebrity Big Brother (Hijack) (2008): John Loughton

Celebrity Big Brother 6 (2009): Ulrika Jonsson

Celebrity Big Brother 7 (2010): Alex Reid

Celebrity Big Brother 8 (2011): Paddy Doherty

Celebrity Big Brother 9 (2012): Denise Welch

Celebrity Big Brother 10 (2012): Julian Clary

Celebrity Big Brother 11 (2013): Rylan Clark

Celebrity Big Brother 12 (2013): Charlotte Crosby

Celebrity Big Brother 13 (2014): Jim Davidson

Celebrity Big Brother 14 (2014): Gary Busey

Celebrity Big Brother 15 (UK vs USA) (2015): Katie Price

Celebrity Big Brother 16 (2015): James Hill

Celebrity Big Brother 17 (2016): Scotty T

Celebrity Big Brother 18 (2016): Stephen Bear

Celebrity Big Brother 19 (All Stars vs New Stars) (2017): Coleen Nolan

Celebrity Big Brother 20 (2017): Sarah Harding

Celebrity Big Brother 21 (Year of the Woman) (2018): Shane Jenek/Courtney Act

Celebrity Big Brother 22 (Eye of the Storm) (2018): Ryan Thomas

Celebrity Big Brother 23 (2024): David Potts

When is Big Brother 2024 on TV?

The new series of Big Brother will begin with the Live Launch on Sunday (October 6).

Big Brother: Live Launch will air on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm and will be followed by Big Brother: Late and Live at 10pm.

Big Brother returns on Sunday, October 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.