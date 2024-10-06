Big Brother is back again in 2024.
The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.
In 2018, Big Brother was axed. But last year (2023), five years after it was last seen on UK TV screens, it returned on ITV.
Big Brother is back for a new series in 2024 - with AJ Odudu and Will Best retuning as hosts - as a new group of housemates battle it out to be crowned the 21st winner of Big Brother UK.
Big Brother winners
The show first aired in the UK back in 2000 with Craig Phillips crowned the first ever winner of the reality show.
Since then there have been 19 other winners of Big Brother, with Jordan Sangha the most recent - claiming the title in 2023.
Some of the winners include the likes of Josie Gibson (This Morning), Brian Dowling (TV presenter and former host of Big Brother) and Kate Lawler (Radio and TV presenter).
The 20 Big Brother winners since the show first aired back in 2000 are:
- Big Brother 1 (2000): Craig Phillips
- Big Brother 2 (2001): Brian Dowling
- Big Brother 3 (2002): Kate Lawler
- Big Brother 4 (2003): Cameron Stout
- Big Brother 5 (2004): Nadia Almada
- Big Brother 6 (2005): Anthony Hutton
- Big Brother 7 (2006): Pete Bennett
- Big Brother 8 (2007): Brian Belo
- Big Brother 9 (2008): Rachel Rice
- Big Brother 10 (2009): Sophie Reade
- Big Brother 11 (2010): Josie Gibson
- Big Brother 12 (2011): Aaron Allard-Morgan
- Big Brother 13 (2012): Luke Anderson
- Big Brother 14 (2013): Sam Evans
- Big Brother 15 (2014): Helen Wood
- Big Brother 16 (2015): Chloe Woodburn
- Big Brother 17 (2016): Jason Burrill
- Big Brother 18 (2017): Isabelle Warburton
- Big Brother 19 (2018): Cameron Cole
- Big Brother 20 (2023): Jordan Sangha
Celebrity Big Brother winners
There have also been 23 series of Celebrity Big Brother with winners including Rylan Clark, Ryan Thomas and Katie Price.
The Celebrity Big Brother winners are:
- Celebrity Big Brother 1 (2001): Jack Dee
- Celebrity Big Brother 2 (2002): Mark Owen
- Celebrity Big Brother 3 (2005): Bez
- Celebrity Big Brother 4 (2006): Chantelle Houghton
- Celebrity Big Brother 5 (2007): Shilpa Shetty
- Celebrity Big Brother (Hijack) (2008): John Loughton
- Celebrity Big Brother 6 (2009): Ulrika Jonsson
- Celebrity Big Brother 7 (2010): Alex Reid
- Celebrity Big Brother 8 (2011): Paddy Doherty
- Celebrity Big Brother 9 (2012): Denise Welch
- Celebrity Big Brother 10 (2012): Julian Clary
- Celebrity Big Brother 11 (2013): Rylan Clark
- Celebrity Big Brother 12 (2013): Charlotte Crosby
- Celebrity Big Brother 13 (2014): Jim Davidson
- Celebrity Big Brother 14 (2014): Gary Busey
- Celebrity Big Brother 15 (UK vs USA) (2015): Katie Price
- Celebrity Big Brother 16 (2015): James Hill
- Celebrity Big Brother 17 (2016): Scotty T
- Celebrity Big Brother 18 (2016): Stephen Bear
- Celebrity Big Brother 19 (All Stars vs New Stars) (2017): Coleen Nolan
- Celebrity Big Brother 20 (2017): Sarah Harding
- Celebrity Big Brother 21 (Year of the Woman) (2018): Shane Jenek/Courtney Act
- Celebrity Big Brother 22 (Eye of the Storm) (2018): Ryan Thomas
- Celebrity Big Brother 23 (2024): David Potts
When is Big Brother 2024 on TV?
The new series of Big Brother will begin with the Live Launch on Sunday (October 6).
Big Brother: Live Launch will air on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.
The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm and will be followed by Big Brother: Late and Live at 10pm.
Big Brother returns on Sunday, October 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
