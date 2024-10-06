A MAIN road between Pontypool and New Inn was closed for a few hours on Saturday.
The A4042 southbound was closed for around two hours on Saturday after a police incident was reported in the area.
For a while, both sides of the carriageway were closed before the northbound was reopened.
Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that the road closure was down to an overturned trailer that resulted in four cars being involved in a crash.
They also confirmed that numerous emergency services, including the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, but they were quickly stood down.
It is understood that no one was hurt as part of the crash, however there were congestion delays of around half an hour for an hour after the incident had been cleared from the carriageway.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here