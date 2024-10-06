The A4042 southbound was closed for around two hours on Saturday after a police incident was reported in the area.

For a while, both sides of the carriageway were closed before the northbound was reopened.

Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that the road closure was down to an overturned trailer that resulted in four cars being involved in a crash.

They also confirmed that numerous emergency services, including the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, but they were quickly stood down.

It is understood that no one was hurt as part of the crash, however there were congestion delays of around half an hour for an hour after the incident had been cleared from the carriageway.