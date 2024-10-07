In some tragic occasions, the missing person is never found, as is the case with these people, all who have been missing for a number of years.

According to Missing People UK, 28 people are listed as being missing across Wales, with four men from Gwent being included in that list.

All of them have been missing for a number of years, with the last official sighting being listed on the website.

Take a look at the faces of the men from Gwent who are still officially missing and how you can help if you think you recognise them or know where they might be.

Glyn Griffiths, Caerphilly

Glyn Griffiths has been missing from Caerphilly since June 2021 (Image: Missing People) Glyn Griffiths, from Caerphilly, was last seen on the evening of June 20, 2021.

That afternoon, between midday and 12.45pm, he went to Asda in Caerphilly, but has not been seen since.

His car was found close to Heol Y Dderwen, Nantgarw, eight days later, on June 28, 2021.

Mr Griffiths is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, and has grey hair.

The police staff investigator in this case, Lana Quick, has previously said: "Our investigation into what happened to Glyn Griffiths remains very much active.

"This has been an extensive enquiry and unfortunately, we still don't have the answers we need.

“Any information we receive is recorded and investigated. We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.

“You can call us on 101, send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2100221975. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Jaymie James, Pontypool

Jaymie James has been missing from Pontypool since October 2017 (Image: Missing People) Jaymie James, from Pontypool, was last seen on October 13, 2017, in Tan Y Coed.

Gwent Police renewed their appeal for information in January 2019, after reported sightings in the Swansea area and the Poppleton area of North Yorkshire.

Mr James – who went missing aged 49 – has a condition for which he needs medication, and police have warned that he could pose a risk to himself or others as he has no access to it.

A police spokesman added that members of the public are advised not to approach Mr James, but to report any information immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting log number 376 15/10/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can contact Missing People using the reference 17-005726.

James Nutley, Caldicot

James Nutley of Caldicot, has been missing since October 2004 (Image: Missing People)

25-year-old keen golfer James Nutley went missing 20 years ago in October 2004 while on holiday in Tenby.

A keen golfer, he had arrived in Tenby sometime between 5pm and 5.30pm on Sunday, October 24, as part of a golfing group trip with 18 others. He left the Prince of Wales pub in Upper Frog Street at 11.40pm to head back to his hotel, the Giltar.

His last known whereabouts were captured by CCTV cameras at 11.57pm as he was crossing the road towards the Atlantic Hotel.

A search of the coastline in the days following his disappearance failed to find any trace of him.

His belongings, including his driving licence and national insurance card, were later found on South Beach but there was nothing to indicate that the items had been washed up.

If anyone thinks they may have any information, they should contact Gwent Police using 101, or can contact Missing People by calling or texting 116000 for free and confidentially any time from 9am and 11pm.