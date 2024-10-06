The Inn at the Sticks in Llansteffan has been included in a list of 20 of the best UK foodie breaks for the autumn by the Guardian.

The list puts together cosy inns and restaurants with rooms from across the country which boast menus as enticing as the scenery.

And after it was named as the winner of the Good Food Guide’s Best Local Restaurant in Wales award this year, it’s no surprise that The Inn at the Sticks has been included.

A pub since 1809 and a hotel since 1881, The Inn at the Sticks has long been a local landmark nestled amongst the picturesque surroundings of Llansteffan – and even became a Grade II listed building in 2002.

The Inn refurbished when it was taken over, reopening at the end of June 2023.

“We want this to be your home from home: plenty of comfort and relaxation, and maybe just a little self-indulgence,” the owners said on their website.

“We believe that good food and good wine matter. We believe Welsh produce should be celebrated.

“Each of our rooms is a blend of classic elegance and modern comforts, designed to make you feel right at home.”

The Inn also boasts an ideal space to relax with a glass of wine in front of a log burner, and its adjacent deli – located next to the restaurant – provides a selection of the finest of Welsh products, including freshly baked sourdough and artisan meats and cheeses, to craft beers, indulgent chocolates, and premium olives.

“Originally from the area, Teej Down arrived back in 2023 and has been busy building an enthusiastic new team and refurbishing the place, using her long experience with Spanish wine and food,” the Guardian article reads.

“Customers choose small plates – local oysters or lobster with Welsh laverbread perhaps – and match them with an eclectic selection of wines, none of which you would find in a supermarket.

“The five bedrooms in the eaves have been newly refurbished with rugs on polished floors, exposed beams and period furniture.”