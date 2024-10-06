Lucas Thomas Munslow, from Flint, died at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Bodelwyddan, on May 18, 2019 of acute bacterial meningitis on May 18, 2019.

Less than 24 hours earlier, his parents had been told by staff at the hospital that he had viral tonsillitis but was safe to return home.

To mark this year’s World Meningitis Day (October 5), his parents, Kimberley and Nathan, are sharing Lucas’ story in a bid to prevent other families suffering the same devastating loss as they did, and to help other parents identify symptoms early.

Kimberley said: “We were so shocked when we were told Lucas had meningitis.

“We always thought a rash was the key symptom to look out for which he never had so it never crossed our minds.

“If we had have known more about the other symptoms linked to meningitis, we would have pushed for more tests.

“What we want now from Lucas’ death is to help raise awareness of the lesser-known symptoms.

“If what happened to Lucas can help even one family avoid the trauma we have gone through, then that would bring great comfort to us and that Lucas didn’t die in vain.”

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. It can affect anyone, but is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults.

Symptoms of meningitis can develop suddenly and can include a high temperature, being sick, a headache, a rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it, a stiff neck, a dislike of bright lights, drowsiness, or seizures.

Dr Pete Williams, consultant in emergency and paediatric emergency medicine at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, said: “Losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare and it is extremely brave for Nathan and Kim to relive what they went through to help others.

“Even though over the last 20 years we have seen a huge decrease in deaths linked to meningitis in the UK, mainly down to the successful vaccination programme, the disease is still around and can be deadly so everyone still needs to be aware of all the symptoms.

“I would always say to parents to trust your instincts, do not wait for all the symptoms to appear or until a rash develops. Someone with meningitis can get very sick and deteriorate very quickly.

“Parents know their children best. They know if they are behaving differently to how they normally would and if they continue to have concerns after receiving medical advice there is nothing wrong with asking for a second opinion.”

Nathan and Kimberley now hope to continue to raise awareness of meningitis in Lucas’ memory, with Kimberley planning a sponsored skydive in aid of Meningitis Research Foundation.

They met with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s chief executive, Carol Shillabeer, to share their experience, and to discuss ways they and the organisation can work together to raise more awareness around meningitis.

Kimberley added: “My message to other parents is: ‘Do not wait for a rash’.

“If your child is unwell and displaying any symptoms relating to meningitis, act immediately, and always trust your instincts, even in the face of reassurances from doctors, if you fear something is wrong.”