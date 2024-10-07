Professor Tracy Daszkiewicz explains: “It is essential for everyone who is eligible to have the flu and Covid-19 vaccinations, especially those who are clinically at risk to protect themselves from flu this winter by having the free flu vaccine.

Getting a vaccination doesn’t just protect yourself, it also protects those around you. For those with existing health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or COPD the flu can lead to serious complications, even hospitalisation, it is vital anyone who may be clinically at risk have their vaccinations.

"The flu vaccine is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself. Although some may suffer mild side effects, catching flu this Winter could be much worse. Do not delay, get protected right away."

For the latest information, including who is eligible for the free flu and Covid-19 vaccines visit here.