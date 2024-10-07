A Crosskeys man has been ordered to pay a total of £435.30 after being caught fishing on a private stretch of the River Ebbw at Crosskeys, without permission or a valid rod licence.
Stephen Chard, of Risca Road, Cross Keys was caught fishing by enforcement officers from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) on a stretch of the River Ebbw, near Waunfawr Park on 5 June earlier this year during a patrol.
When questioned by officers, Mr Chard confirmed he did not hold a current Rod Licence and was not a member of the angling club and did not have permission to fish there.
On 3 September, Mr Chard was found guilty via the Single Justice Procedure for using an unlicensed fishing instrument and guilty of Schedule 1 & 2 of the theft act 1968, and was fined £220, ordered to pay a cost of £127.30 and a £88 victim surcharge.
Anyone who sees or suspects illegal fishing activity can report it to the NRW 24 hour incident hotline on 0300 065 3000 or on the NRW website here.
