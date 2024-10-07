The celebrations were done in style with lots of special guests at the event, including Newport MP Jessica Morden and Newport MS Jayne Bryant.

There were other guests from the world of Parkrun in attendance too, including Russ Jefferys, Parkrun's global CEO and Parkrun in Wales' lead, Chris Davies.

There are reportedly now more than 80 Parkruns in Wales alone, with more than 300 people attending Newport's 20th birthday celebrations.

People from Angelsey, Yeovil, Pontardawe, Pontypridd, Hereford, Bromley and many other places joined local participants, with some completing their tenth Parkrun and others their first.

