Major incident on road in Torfaen as emergency services called to scene

Commercial Road, Abersychan closed due to crash incident

By Sallie Phillips

  • Commercial Road in Abersychan is closed between Bluetts Road and New Road
  • The closure is due to a crash
  • Emergency services are on scene
  • Drivers are advised to find alternative routes

