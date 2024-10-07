Monmouth's Lloyds Bank is the latest to close on September 16 2025, with the company citing an increase in the use of mobile banking as the main reason for closure.

According to an official flyer shared online and within the local community, Lloyds Bank said: "Most customers are now using our Mobile Banking app, Internet Banking or calling us instead.

"This means they are using branches, including our Monmouth branch much less. Because of this, we'll be closing our Monmouth branch."

Multiple other banking companies, not just Lloyds, have been making the decision to close their physical branches, all claiming that an increase in mobile and internet banking is the reason for these choices.

Lloyds in Brynmawr announced back in July that it would be closing its doors next February, with Monmouth now set to follow suit.

Lloyds have said that colleagues will be available in branch in the meantime to help customers get started with mobile or internet banking if they don't already use it and have signposted other days to do banking on the flyers, including the nearest Lloyds branches, in this case Lydney and Abergavenny, both of which are more than ten miles away, nearest Post Offices, cash machines and other options to pay in or withdraw cash.

Like many of the areas that are losing their physical banks over the next 12 months, Monmouth is set to have a banking hub opened in the area, operated by the Post Office, where multiple different banking companies will have a community banker visit on a day in the week to support customers with banking online and help with making payments and other account enquiries.

The news of a bank closure in Monmouth has been met with disgust by many in the town, although many were not surprised.

One local who shared the news on social media described the bank's closure as "the death nail" for the town, while others shared the same sentiment, adding that it was "dreadful".

One of the main concerns expressed by many was the situation for the elderly or those who do not or cannot access the internet or find today's technology difficult to handle, and therefore prefer to speak to someone face to face.

Others pointed out that while banks might make more money when things are done online, the branch is "always busy" and some people may not have the means to travel to the nearest alternative branches in Lydney or Abergavenny.

Despite the overwhelmingly negative response, there were a few comments about needing a banking hub, which Lloyds explained in their statement is being planned for the area, and that a Post Office enables you to withdraw and put money into an account.

The planned opening times for the new banking hub are yet to be confirmed, but Lloyds plan to update customers as soon as possible.