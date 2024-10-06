South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

One lane closed on M4 west from crash with emergency services on scene

Summary

One lane closed at Rogiet on M4 westbound due to crash

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • One lane is closed at the on slip for Rogiet on the M4 westbound
  • Emergency services are on scene and dealing with a crash
  • Expect increased journey times

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos