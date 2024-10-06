South Wales Argus
Traffic stopped on M4 carriageway after van crashed into central reservation

By Sallie Phillips

  • Drivers have been warned to expect delays after traffic is brought to a halt on the M4 motorway following a crash eastbound, near junction 30

