Walker's radio career dates back to 1966 where he started on Swinging Radio England, an offshore pirate station, before moving to the legendary Radio Caroline, becoming a household name by hosting the hugely popular night-time show.

He moved to BBC Radio 1 in 1969 where he remained until 1976 when he moved to San Francisco where he recorded a weekly show which was broadcast on Radio Luxembourg.

Walker returned to the UK in the early 80s, and following stints with ILR Radio West and Wiltshire Radio in the West Country, he returned to Radio 1 to present The Stereo Sequence in 1987.

In the following years, he also presented shows on the new local station BBC GLR and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Finally in 1997 he made the move to BBC Radio 2, where he has remained until now, only having one break from the station between 2003 and 2004 due to a battle with cancer.

In 2006 Walker was awarded an MBE in The Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for services to broadcasting, collecting his award from the then HRH Prince Charles.

The Radio 2 DJ currently hosts two shows:

Sounds of the 70s on Sundays

The Rock Show on Fridays

But after a radio career spanning 58 years, Walker has revealed his is calling it quits due to health reasons.

Making the announcement during his Sounds of the 70s show on Sunday (October 6), he said: “Now, that leads me to be making a very sad announcement.

"The struggles I’ve had with doing the show and trying to sort of keep up a professional standard suitable for Radio 2 has been getting more and more difficult, hence my little jokes about Puffing Billy.

"So I’ve had to make the decision that I need to bring my career to an end after 58 years, and so I’ll be doing my last Sounds of the 70s on the 27th of October.

"I’ll make the last three shows as good as I possibly can."

The Radio 2 DJ suffers from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) which is a lung disease that causes scarring and makes breathing difficult, according to the Evening Standard.

When will Johnnie Walkers last shows be on BBC Radio 2?





Walker’s last episode of The Rock Show will air on Friday, October 25 (11pm - 12am).

While his final of Sounds of the 70s show will air on Sunday, October 27 (3pm - 5pm).

Johnnie Walker joined BBC Radio 2 back in 1997. (Image: PA)

Who will take over from Johnnie Walker on BBC Radio 2?





Walker also revealed on Sunday who will be replacing him on Sounds of the 70s.

The Radio 2 presenter said: "And by the way, I can also reveal not only my last Sounds of the 70s, but the person taking over the show will be the one and only Bob Harris."

Harris has been with the BBC for more than over 50 years and April 2024 marked 25 years as the host of Radio 2’s The Country Show.

Harris will continue to host The Country Show on Radio 2 every Thursday (9pm - 10pm) but will also take over Sounds of the 70s from Walker on November 3.

He said: "I am proud and honoured to be taking over a BBC Radio 2 institution from a true broadcasting great.

"Johnnie and I have been friends since my years presenting Old Grey Whistle Test and the original Sounds of the 70’s and I will do everything I can to maintain his legacy and curate the programme with the very best music from that incredible decade.”

Meanwhile, the BBC revealed Shaun Keaveny will be the new presenter of The Rock Show from Friday, November 1.

Keaveny said: “Johnnie Walker is one of my ultimate radio heroes. I am not sure how I am going to get through the week without hearing him, and his place in radio legend is assured.

"It is an honour to be asked to take over The Rock Show from him, and I will take on the Mantle of Rock with great care and hope I can do him proud. I genuinely believe that guitar, bass, drums riffs and radio make the world a better place, so The Rock Show is my perfect home!"

"Johnnie is quite simply a broadcasting legend"





Head of BBC Radio 2, Helen Thomas, described Walker as a "broadcasting legend" and said he will be missed.

Thomas said: "Johnnie is quite simply a broadcasting legend, someone who has shaped the sound of pop music radio since its earliest days on the pirate ships.

"Everyone at Radio 2, and I’m sure his millions of listeners, would like to thank Johnnie for entertaining us for so many decades with his brilliantly crafted shows.

"He leaves the station with our love, huge thanks and best wishes.

"He will be much missed on the airwaves and by his listeners, who have adored listening to his shows over the years. We are in awe of his incredible legacy which speaks for itself.”