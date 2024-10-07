The first sighting of the bug in the UK in 18 years, was reported by a member of the public and traced back by the Forestry Commission to an outbreak on trees in central London.

As a result the Woodland Trust has been forced to call in a team of volunteers to support official survey activities to track the appearance of the bug, which is native to North America and can now also be found widespread across Europe.

Volunteers are scouring the area and reporting any other sightings across the UK to chart the spread of the insect, using binoculars to look for the yellow discolouration focused on leaf veins which the bugs cause.

Plane lace bugs cause a yellow discolouration on leaves. (Image: C Malumphy/Fera/PA Wire)

Woodland Trust experts warn the discovery of the bug is a “serious concern” because of its ability to get about and the damage it does to plane trees by sucking their sap.

The bugs are attracted to weakened trees, likely to be found in London where they are stressed by other environmental factors, the trust said.

The tiny insects can weaken trees, making them susceptible to other pests and diseases, even causing death in combination with fungal infections in severe cases.

The Woodland Trust also said that in large numbers they can be a nuisance, landing on people in parks and getting into homes.

On some occasions they have been known to bite people, which can cause a mild rash.

Investigations are continuing into how the plane lace bug arrived in the UK but the Woodland Trust said it is known for being a great hitch-hiker, and could spread quickly as it has in other European countries.

Our #Observatree volunteers are helping the @ForestryComm track a new threat to the UK's plane trees. 🔎



For the first time in 18 years the #PlaneLaceBug, which damages plane trees, has been reported in central London.



👉 Read more here: https://t.co/srjINnkKz3 https://t.co/YuTEx7IWd0 pic.twitter.com/3uQKVB9NXK — Woodland Trust🌳 (@WoodlandTrust) October 4, 2024

Vicky Bolton, a citizen science officer who leads the Observatree volunteers at the Woodland Trust, said: “The discovery of the plane lace bug is a concern due to its ability to get around and the damage it does to plane trees by sucking their sap.

“It is a very small invertebrate that is great at hitch-hiking on vehicles, clothing or bags, and the density of planes in London means this pest may spread quickly, as seen in other European countries.

“Adult lace bugs can fly, but they could also drop on to cars and move this way – having so many plane-lined streets in many urban areas creates the perfect opportunity. ”

What to do if you see a plane lace bug

Members of the public are being encouraged to keep a lookout for signs of the plane lace bug and report suspected findings.

To report suspected sightings, people can visit the Tree Alert website.